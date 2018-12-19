19 Dec 2018

Yobe State Cholera Outbreak Situation Report No. 68: 10th - 16th December 2018

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 16 Dec 2018 View Original
Download PDF (857.87 KB)

Highlights:

  • 0 case was reported
  • 0 death was reported.

Epidemiological Summary:

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported in Yobe state is 1,813 with 61 associated deaths (CFR 3.36%). In the state, up to 591 cases have been reported in Gulani LGA, 485 cases in Gujba LGA and 489 cases in Damaturu LGA. In Fune LGA, 181 cases were reported and 67 cases were reported in Potiskum LGA.

Out of 148 samples collected and tested using cholera RDTs, 133 (89.9%) were positive and 15 (10.1%) were negative. Again, 13 (57%) out of 23 samples cultured were positive for Vibrio Cholerae. However, 9 positive samples were taken to national reference laboratory for quality checks and further analysis samples. Vibrio Cholerae O1 (Inaba) serotype was isolated in 4 out of the 9 samples.

No new suspected cholera case was reported in Yobe state between 10th – 16th December 2018, showing a possible end to the outbreak. The last case reported was on the 3rd December 2018. No case was reported from Damaturu (Fig 10) in thirteen days while Gulani (Fig 4) didn’t report any case more than two weeks. No new case was reported from Gujba (Fig 6) in 7 weeks as well as no new case from Fune (Fig 8) in 8 weeks and Potiskum LGA has not reported any case in 13 weeks (Fig. 12).

