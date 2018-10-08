08 Oct 2018

Yobe State Cholera Outbreak Situation Report No. 17: 6th October 2018

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 06 Oct 2018 View Original
Download PDF (602.77 KB)

Highlights:

• 20 new cases were reported on 5th October 2018 from 4 LGAs (Gujba, Gulani, Damaturu and Fune)

• 0 death was reported.

Epidemiological Summary:

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported in Yobe state is 1,425 with 61 associated deaths (CFR 4.3%). In the state, up to 432 cases have been reported in Gulani LGA (affecting 10 wards), 409 cases in Gujba LGA (affected 8 wards) and 347 cases in Damaturu LGA (affecting 11 wards). In Fune LGA, 170 cases were reported (from 9 wards) and 67 cases were reported in Potiskum LGA (from 10 wards).

Out of 60 samples collected and tested using cholera RDTs, 47 (78%) were positive and 13 (22%) were negative. Again, 9 (47%) out of 19 samples cultured were positive for Vibrio Cholerae. However, the 9 positive samples were taken to national reference laboratory for quality checks and further analysis samples and Vibrio Cholerae O1 (Inaba) serotype was isolated in 4 out of the 9 samples

