Yobe State Cholera Outbreak Situation Report No. 12: 1st October 2018

Highlights:

36 new cases were reported on 1st October 2018 from 4 LGAs (Gujba, Gulani, Damaturu and Fune)

0 death was reported.

6 new samples were collected and tested using RDT kits in Damaturu LGA, and all 6 samples tested positive for cholera.

Epidemiological Summary:

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported in Yobe state is 1,319 with 61 associated deaths (CFR 4.8%). In the state, up to 420 cases have been reported in Gulani LGA (affecting 10 wards), 367 cases in Gujba LGA (affected 8 wards) and 317 cases in Damaturu LGA (affecting 11 wards). In Fune LGA, 148 cases were reported (from 9 wards) and 67 cases were reported in Potiskum LGA (from 10 wards).

Out of 60 samples collected and tested using cholera RDTs, 47 (78%) were positive and 13 (22%) were negative. Again, 9 (47%) out of 19 samples cultured were positive for Vibrio Cholerae. However, the 9 positive samples were taken to national reference laboratory for quality checks and further analysis samples and Vibrio Cholerae O1 (Inaba) serotype was isolated in 4 out of the 9 samples.