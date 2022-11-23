Yellow Fever Situation Update, September 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

REPORTING PERIOD: 1 ST – 30 th SEPTEMBER 2022

▪ The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control & Prevention (NCDC) continues to monitor reports of yellow fever cases in Nigeria and coordinates response activities through the National Multi-agency Yellow Fever Technical Working Group (YF TWG).

▪ A total of 153 suspected cases were reported from 95 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 27 states: Abia (6), Anambra (8), Bauchi (24), Bayelsa (6), Benue (3), Borno (10), Cross River (3), Delta (1), Ebonyi (1), Edo (2), Ekiti (5), Gombe (1), Imo (14), Jigawa (16), Kaduna (3), Kano (1), katsina (13), Kogi (1), Kwara (7), Nasarawa (1), Niger (1), Ogun (2), Ondo (6), Oyo (9), Plateau (6), Sokoto (1) and Yobe (2).

▪ Four (4) presumptive positive cases were diagnosed at the Central Public Health Laboratory Lagos (CPHL3) and Maitama District Hospital (MDH-1). These cases were from: Ogun (1), Ondo (2) and Kwara (1)states.

▪ One (1) confirmed case by real time polymerase chain reaction (rt-PCR) was diagnosed by the National Reference Laboratory Abuja (NRL – 1). The case was reported from Anambra

▪ No death was recorded among suspected and confirmed cases in the reporting month.