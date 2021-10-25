Nigeria
Yellow Fever Situation Update, September 2021
HIGHLIGHTS
REPORTINGPERIOD:SEPTEMBER1ST–30TH,2021
TheNigeriaCentreforDiseaseControl(NCDC)continuestomonitorreportsofyellowfever casesinNigeria.
Atotalof209suspectedcaseswerereportedfrom 104LocalGovernmentAreas(LGAs) across19states:Abia(3),Adamawa(10),Anambra(5),Bauchi(30),Benue(1),Borno(43),
Ebonyi(5),Ekiti(2),Enugu(14),Gombe(4),Imo(11),Katsina(1)Lagos(3),Ogun(6),Ondo (19),Osun(4),Oyo(24),Taraba(8)andYobe(16).
A totaloffourpresumptivepositiveresultswererecordedfrom CentralPublicHealth Laboratory(CPHL)Lagos(3),andMaitamaDistrictHospital(MDH)Abuja(1).Thecaseswere reportedfrom Ondo(2),Oyo(1),andBenue(1).Two(2)inconclusiveresultsreportedatthe CPHLfromOndo(1)andOyo(1)States
Eight(8)newconfirmedcasesfrom InstitutPasteur(IP)Dakarfrom sixstates:Anambra3[IdemiliSouth(1),NnewiNorth(1),AwkaSouth(1)],Enugu-1[Ezeagu(1)],Nasarawa1[Akwanga(1)],Kogi-1[Okene(1)],Ondo-1[Ifedore(1)]andOyo-1[Orelope(1)]
Threedeathswererecordedamongsuspectedcasesfrom:Imo(1),Katsina(1)andBauchi