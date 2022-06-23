Yellow Fever Situation Update, May 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

REPORTING PERIOD: 1 ST – 31st MAY 2022

▪ The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) continues to monitor reports of yellow fever cases in Nigeria.

▪ A total of 182 suspected cases were reported from 126 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 33 states: Abia (5), Adamawa (10), Akwa Ibom (2), Anambra (17), Bauchi (1), Bayelsa (3), Benue (2),

Borno (25), Cross River (2), Delta (3), Ebonyi (4), Edo (1), Ekiti (7), Enugu (3), Gombe (3), Imo (3),

Jigawa (10), Katsina (9), Kebbi (4), Kogi (1), Kwara (4), Nasarawa (6), Niger (1), Ogun (9), Ondo (4),

Osun (5), Oyo (14), Plateau (2), Rivers (6), Sokoto (1), Taraba (5), Yobe (5), Zamfara (5).

▪ One (1) presumptive positive and one (1) inconclusive results were recorded from Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) Lagos. The presumptive positive case was reported from Osun (1) while inconclusive case was reported Oyo (1). The two samples have been sent to Institut Pasteur (IP) Dakar for confirmation ▪ No confirmed case from both the National Reference Laboratory (NRL) Gaduwa Abuja, and Institut Pasteur (IP) Dakar within the reporting period ▪ No death was recorded among suspected cases within the reporting period