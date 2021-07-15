Yellow Fever Situation Update, June 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

REPORTING PERIOD: JUNE 1ST – 30TH, 2021

▪ The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) continues to monitor reports of yellow fever cases in Nigeria.

▪ A total of 232 suspected cases were reported from 138 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 32 states:

Abia (16) Adamawa (4), Anambra (20), Bauchi (10), Bayelsa (2), Benue (5), Borno (26), Cross River (3),

Delta (12), Ebonyi (3), Edo (3), Ekiti (1), Enugu (19), Gombe (2), Imo (3), Jigawa (6),Kaduna (1), Kano (1),

Katsina (34), Kebbi (10), Kogi (3), Kwara (3), Nasarawa (3), Niger (2), Ogun (5), Ondo (3), Osun (3), Oyo (9), Plateau (5), Sokoto (1), Taraba (1), Yobe (8) and Zamfara (5).

▪ A total of three presumptive positive/inconclusive samples were recorded from Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) Lagos (1) from one LGA in Anambra -1 [Ekwusigo (1)], and two from Yusuf Danshoho Memorial Hospital (YDMH) from two states: Katsina-1 [Safana (1)], Zamafara- 1 [Tsafe (1)]

▪ Nine new confirmed cases from Institut Pasteur (IP) Dakar from; Delta -1 [ Aniocha South (1)], Enugu4 [Nkanu East (3), Nkanu West (1)], Osun -1[Irewole (1)], Oyo -3[ Ido (2), Ona Ara (1)].

▪ One death was reported among confirmed cases from Osun State within the review period.