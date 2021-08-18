Yellow Fever Situation Update, July 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

REPORTING PERIOD: JULY 1ST – 31ST, 2021

▪ The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) continues to monitor reports of yellow fever cases in Nigeria.

▪ A total of 220 suspected cases were reported from 134 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 30 states: Abia (14) Adamawa (4), Anambra (25), Bauchi (16), Bayelsa (4), Benue (3), Borno (15), Cross River (1), Delta (2), Ebonyi (15), Edo (5), Ekiti (3), Enugu (16), Gombe (1), Imo (15), Jigawa (1),Kaduna (1), Kano (1), Katsina (20), Kebbi (3), Kogi (4), Kwara (5), Nasarawa (7), Niger (1), Ogun (4), Ondo (11), Oyo (10), Plateau (7), Sokoto (1), Taraba (5).

▪ A total of 3 presumptive positive results were recorded from University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Enugu (2) and Maitama District Hospital (MDH) Abuja (1). These cases were reported from Anambra -1 (Idemili South), Imo -1 (Mbaitoli) and Kwara -1 (Pategi)

▪ No new confirmed case recorded from laboratories in Nigeria or IP Dakar

▪ No death was recorded within the review period.