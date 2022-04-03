Yellow Fever Situation Update, February 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

REPORTING PERIOD: 1° - 28" FEBRUARY, 2022

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) continues to monitor reports of yellow fever cases in Nigeria.

A total of 251 suspected cases were reported from 131 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 26 states: Abia (9), Akwa Ibom (3), Anambra (40), Bayelsa (2), Benue (4), Borno (2), Cross River (1), Delta (1), Ebonyi (8), Edo (4), Ekiti (1), Enugu (19), FCT (1), Imo (19), Jigawa (27), Katsina (64), Kebbi (9), Kogi (5), Kwara (1), Nasarawa (2), Niger (10), Ondo (4), Oyo (1), River (3), Sokoto (7) and Zamfara (4).

One hundred and fifty (60%) cases of the suspected were reported in 2022.

Two (2) presumptive positive results were recorded from; University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) Benin (1) and Maitama District Hospital (MDH) Abuja (1). These cases were reported from Edo (1), Niger (1) States.

Seven (7) new cases were confirmed from Institut Pasteur (IP) Dakar. The confirmed cases were reported from; Anambra (2), Benue (1), Imo (3) and Rivers (1)