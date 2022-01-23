Yellow Fever Situation Update, December 2021

REPORTING PERIOD: DECEMBER 1st - 31st, 2021

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) continues to monitor reports of yellow fever cases in Nigeria.

A total of 154 suspected cases were reported from 88 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 25 states: Abia (4), Adamawa (5), Anambra (29), Bauchi (4), Bayelsa (1), Borno (8), Cross River (5), Delta (2), Ebonyi (3), Ekiti (2), Enugu (14), Gombe (1), Imo (18), Jigawa (3), Kaduna (1), Katsina (5), Lagos (1), Ogun (5), Ondo (7), Osun (1), Oyo (8), Rivers (8), Taraba (7) Yobe (11) and Zamfara (1).

Five (5) presumptive positive results were recorded from; National Reference Laboratory Abuja (1), University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Enugu (2), and University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) Benin (2). These cases were reported from Adamawa (1), Anambra (2), Cross River (2) States.

No new confirmed case recorded in the period under review.

No death recorded among suspected cases