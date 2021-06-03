Yellow Fever Situation Update, April 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

REPORTING PERIOD: APRIL 1ST – 30TH, 2021

▪ The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) continues to monitor reports of yellow fever cases in Nigeria.

▪ A total of 137 suspected cases were reported from 60 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 18 states: Anambra (24), Bauchi (8), Bayelsa (12), Benue, (2), Borno (20), Edo (4), Enugu (2), FCT (3), Jigawa (1), Kano (1), Katsina (2), Kogi (2), Kwara (4), Niger (7), Ogun (2), Ondo (5), Osun (10), Oyo (10), Taraba (1), Yobe (17).

▪ Total of eight presumptive positive samples were recorded from Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL), Lagos from three LGAs in two states; 2 from Anambra [Onitsha North (2)], 6 from Oyo [Ido (4), Ona ara (2)]

▪ Three new confirmed cases from Institut Pasteur (IP) Dakar from; Enugu [Udenu (1) and Delta [Ika South (2)].

▪ No deaths have been reported among all cases within the review period.