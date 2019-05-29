29 May 2019

Yellow Fever Outbreak in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report #9 (1st – 30th April, 2019)

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.41 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

In this reporting month of April, 2019:

  • Three hundred and thirty two (332) suspected cases were recorded.

  • Three (3) new presumptive positive cases were recorded

    • NCDC Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) reported 1 new presumptive positive case from Imo State - (Orsu LGA)
    • Yusuf Danshoho Memorial Hospital (YDMH) Kaduna reported 1 presumptive case - case from Kebbi - (Arewa Dandi LGA)
    • Gombe Specialist Hospital (GSH) Gombe reported 1 presumptive case from -(Gombe LGA)

  • Three new confirmed cases from the Institute Pasteur (IP) Dakar from Edo State - (Uhunmwode -2, Ikpoba-Okha -1).

  • Last IP Dakar confirmed cases were reported 18th April, 2019

  • Nineteen States (19) have recorded at least one confirmed case from Institute Pasteur (IP) Dakar since the onset of the outbreak in 2017

  • Yellow fever response activities are being coordinated by the Yellow Fever Technical Working Group (YF TWG).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.