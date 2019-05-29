Yellow Fever Outbreak in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report #9 (1st – 30th April, 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

In this reporting month of April, 2019:

Three hundred and thirty two (332) suspected cases were recorded.

Three (3) new presumptive positive cases were recorded NCDC Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) reported 1 new presumptive positive case from Imo State - (Orsu LGA)

Yusuf Danshoho Memorial Hospital (YDMH) Kaduna reported 1 presumptive case - case from Kebbi - (Arewa Dandi LGA)

Gombe Specialist Hospital (GSH) Gombe reported 1 presumptive case from -(Gombe LGA)

Three new confirmed cases from the Institute Pasteur (IP) Dakar from Edo State - (Uhunmwode -2, Ikpoba-Okha -1).

Last IP Dakar confirmed cases were reported 18th April, 2019

Nineteen States (19) have recorded at least one confirmed case from Institute Pasteur (IP) Dakar since the onset of the outbreak in 2017