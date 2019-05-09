09 May 2019

Yellow Fever Outbreak in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report #7 (25th February – 3rd March, 2019)

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 03 Mar 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.17 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

In this reporting week, 25th February — 3rd March, 2019: - Eighty eight suspected cases were recorded. - Two new presumptive positive cases were recorded: - NCDC Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) reported two cases from Edo State - 2 (Uhunmwode LGA) - No new confirmed case from the Institute Pasteur (IP) Dakar.

  • Last IP Dakar confirmed cases were 20th February 2019
  • Eighteen States have recorded at least one confirmed case from Institute Pasteur Dakar since the onset of the outbreak in 2017
  • Yellow fever response activities are being coordinated by the Yellow Fever Technical Working Group (YF TWG).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.