Yellow Fever Outbreak in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report #7 (25th February – 3rd March, 2019)
HIGHLIGHTS
In this reporting week, 25th February — 3rd March, 2019: - Eighty eight suspected cases were recorded. - Two new presumptive positive cases were recorded: - NCDC Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) reported two cases from Edo State - 2 (Uhunmwode LGA) - No new confirmed case from the Institute Pasteur (IP) Dakar.
- Last IP Dakar confirmed cases were 20th February 2019
- Eighteen States have recorded at least one confirmed case from Institute Pasteur Dakar since the onset of the outbreak in 2017
- Yellow fever response activities are being coordinated by the Yellow Fever Technical Working Group (YF TWG).