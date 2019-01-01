Yellow Fever Outbreak in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report #42 for Week 50 (10th - 16th December, 2018)

In the reporting week 50 (10th-16th December 2018), 13 new positive cases from Edo (9) FCT (3) and Ekiti (1) States were confirmed at WHO regional reference laboratory, Institut Pasteur, Dakar (IP Dakar)

From the onset of the outbreak in September 2017 to date, 3,902 suspected cases have been reported from all 36 States and the FCT in Nigeria § Of the 3295 samples that were collected and tested, 185 were presumptive positive in-country and were sent for confirmation to IP Dakar

So far, 78 positive cases from 14 states (Kwara, Kogi, Kano, Zamfara, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Niger, Katsina, Edo, Ekiti, Rivers, Anambra, FCT, and Benue States) have been confirmed at IP Dakar

Since the onset of the outbreak, 13 deaths in IP Dakar confirmed cases and 27 deaths in presumptive positive cases have been recorded. Case Fatality Rate among presumptive positive and IP Dakar confirmed cases is 14.6% and 16.7% respectively

Yellow fever preventive mass vaccination campaigns have been conducted in 6 States (Borno, Kebbi, Niger, Plateau, Sokoto and the FCT) between 22nd November 2018 and 2nd December 2018, bringing the total states covered by preventive mass vaccination campaign to 12