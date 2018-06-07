Yellow Fever Outbreak in Nigeria: NCDC Situation Report #22 for Week 22 (28th May – 3rd June, 2018)

HIGHLIGHTS

In this reporting week 28th May – 3 rd June, 2018 o Sixty nine (69) suspected cases reported from 19 states from NCDC Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) Lagos and Maitama District Hospital Laboratory o No new in-country presumptive positives in the reporting week o No new confirmed case from Dakar in the reporting week o Last presumptive positive case in the Nigerian lab was 10-May-18 o Last IP Dakar confirmed case from Nigeria was on 15-May-2018 SUMMARY OF OUTBREAK

A yellow fever outbreak is currently active in Nigeria. Confirmed cases have been recorded in ten States (Kwara, Kogi, Kano, Zamfara, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Niger, Katsina Edo and Ekiti): in 21 Local Government areas (LGAs)

126 samples (presumptive positive and inconclusive) in 57 LGAs sent to IP Dakar (Table 2)

All Nigerian states have reported suspected cases in 414 LGAs

From the onset of this outbreak on September 12, 2017, a total of 1,903 suspected yellow fever cases have been line-listed as at week 22 [28th May – 3 rd June 2018 (Table 1)].

Of the 1,903 suspected cases, 1,724 (90.6%), had blood samples collected and sent to the Nigerian testing laboratories for confirmation (Table 3)

Of the 1,724 samples collected, 108 (6.3%) tested positive for yellow fever (presumptive positives) and 16 (0.9%) inconclusive results in six Nigerian laboratories. (Tables 2 & 3)

As at Epi week 22 [28th May – 3 rd June, 2018) 46 (36.5%) samples out of the 126 (positive and inconclusive) samples in Nigeria have been confirmed positive by IP, Dakar. 73 samples were negative, 7 samples are awaiting results from IP Dakar [Table 1].

Predominant age groups affected are 20 years and below accounting for 62.3% (See fig 3).

o Median age is 14 years (range 1 – 92 years)

o Male to female ratio is 1.4 to 1 (male 57.6%, female 42.4%):

o Among the confirmed, male to female ratio is 1.4:1 (male 63.0%, female 37.0%)

Yellow fever vaccination campaigns have been successfully completed in six states

o 2013 Preventive mass vaccination campaign (PMVC) 2013 in Nasarawa, Cross River,

Akwa Ibom;

o 2018 phase 1 PMVC in Kogi, Kwara and Zamfara and in fifty-eight political wards in 25 LGAs in Borno State

o Reactive vaccination campaign conducted affected and contiguous LGAs in Kebbi (8 LGAs), Niger (5 LGAs) and Sokoto (1 LGA)