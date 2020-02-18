Yellow Fever Monthly Update in Nigeria 001 (1st – 31st January, 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

In this reporting period:

A total of 139 suspected cases were reported in 90 LGAs across 27 states

All 139 suspected cases had blood samples collected Two (2) presumptive positive and 1 inconclusive case were reported



The inconclusive case was reported from Katsina State

No confirmed case was recorded from IP Dakar o No death was recorded from all the cases reported

Yellow fever response activities are being coordinated by the multi-agency yellow fever Technical Working Group (YF TWG)

Off-site support is being provided to all states

Yellow fever preventive mass vaccination (PMVC) campaigns are planned for implementation in Oyo, Delta, Benue, Osun, Bauchi and Borno in the 3 rd and 4 th quarters of the year