World Blood Donor Day-Nigeria requires over 1.8 million units of blood annually to meet demand

Abuja, 14 June, 2018 - To commemorate 2018 World Blood Donor Day today, Minister of Health Professor Isaac Adewole says “Nigeria’s estimated blood need is about 1.8 million units of blood per annum; voluntary non-remunerated blood donation accounts for only 10% of our total blood collection”.

The Minister made the revelation during a Media briefing in Abuja to mark 2018 World Blood Donor Day. This year’s theme is 'Be there for someone else. Give blood. Share life'.

During the briefing, Professor Adewole said “to address current gap as well as strengthen the capacity of the National Blood Transmission Service, we are in the process of concluding the regularization of appointments of core technical staff that were previously engaged in the programme.”

The Minister also used the opportunity of the commemoration to announce an Executive bill for the establishment of a National Blood Service Commission, which was recently approved by the Federal Executive Council. The bill, when enacted into law, will serve to consolidate on the gains made over the last 13 years and transform the National Blood Transmission Service (NBTS) in line with international best practices.

For his part, the Country Representative of the World Health Organization to Nigeria (WR), Dr Wondimagegnehu Alemu, congratulated and expressed his support to blood donor associations, other non-governmental organizations and individuals working hard to make safe blood available in various healthcare facilities.

“WHO Nigeria will continue to support initiatives to ensure the availability of safe blood and blood products. Just like the ever-popular saying goes, ‘water is life,’ I believe ‘blood is also life’. Let us all be there for someone else. Let’s give blood. Let’s share life,” WR said.

National data indicate that about 165 women die per day from pregnancy and pregnancy related complications in Nigeria. Additionally, postpartum hemorrhage is a leading cause of maternal mortality, accounting for about 27% of all maternal deaths in Nigeria while bleeding from Road traffic accidents is a leading cause of death amongst the young and middle aged. It is estimated that about 20,000 children die daily in Nigeria with 30% due to causes related to anemia.

