Workshop Report: Integrating Child Protection and Food Security in Nigeria

Overview

The Child Protection Area of Responsibility (CP AoR) and Food Security & Livelihoods (FSL) Cluster of Borno, Nigeria organized a joint workshop on Integrating Child Protection and Food Security (CP-FS) Programming from 30-31 August.

The objectives of the workshop were to:

(1) Strengthen skills and knowledge of child protection and food security actors to collaborate and design and implement integrated programming.

(2) Identify good practices and opportunities for increased collaboration between the child protection and food security sectors.

The workshop was supported by Plan International Nigeria as part of a global initiative, launched in 2022, by the Global Child Protection Area of Responsibility in partnership with Plan International. The aim of the initiative is to enhance field support and coordination between child protection and food security clusters and promote shared outcomes for children.

In collaboration with the Global Food Security Cluster, this initiative aims to provide practitioners with case studies, tools and resources to integrate child protection and food security responses.