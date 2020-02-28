WHO reaffirms commitment to support Nigeria in response to COVID19

Abuja, 28 February, 2020 - Following the confirmation of the COVID19 (novel Corona Virus) case in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) has reassured the country that government is putting efforts to urgently control and contain the situation.

The Honorable Minister for Health Dr Emmanuel Osagie Ehanire stated at a press briefing this morning Friday, 28 February 2020 that “The Government of Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Health has been strengthening measures to ensure that the outbreak in Nigeria is controlled and contained quickly. The Multi-sectoral Coronavirus Preparedness Group led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has immediately activated its national Emergency Operations Centre and will work closely with Lagos State Health authorities to respond to this case and implement firm control measures.”

The confirmed case is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on 25th February 2020. He was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

Prior to the case in Nigeria, just two cases have been reported in the African region, from Egypt and Algeria. Coronavirus has spread from China to Asia, Europe, North and South America. Corona Virus has already killed more than 2,800 people and infected more than 83,000 worldwide.

Making a brief remark during the press conference, the officer in Charge, WHO Nigeria Dr Clement Lugala Peter stated that “WHO has deployed surge staff and provided medical and laboratory supplies to the Government of Nigeria and is fully committed to supporting the country in responding and containing the spread of the disease.”

