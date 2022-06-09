WHO ramps up support for Ondo State Government, following attack on community.

Ondo, 9 June, 2022 - As with other emergencies, the World Health Organization (WHO) swiftly moved to support the Ondo State Government to provide technical assistance and facilitate the provision of critical medical services to victims of the Owo attack.

On 06 June 2021, Owo community was attacked as gunmen gained entrance into a church and killed more than 20 worshippers, leaving some critically wounded.

To immediately support affected communities, WHO also donated drugs, medical equipment, and consumables to the State Government.

The items were handed over in Akure on 06 June 2022 by the WHO Country Representative (WR), Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, who earlier led a team to assess the situation for WHO’s intervention and technical support.

Handing over the items, the WR said the donation of the drugs and medical supplies to the Ondo State Government is to support the Government with immediate relief materials needed by the hospitals to provide essential services.

He described the response efforts of the State government toward ensuring the recovery of the victims of the Church attack as reassuring to the Owo Community.

The items donated included IV, Infusion Giving Set, Blood Giving Set, 10mls Needles and syringes, 5mls Needles and syringes, Green Cannula, and sutures among others.

Pledging WHO's support, he requested the state to work with the WHO team towards identifying other areas of medical needs as the donation was a sample of what the organization planned to offer the state.

Receiving the donated items on behalf of the State Government, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka, lauded WHO for the donation, describing it "as a huge support".

Dr Ajaka promised that the State government would continue to strengthen its collaborations with WHO for more robust mutual benefits.

In a separate meeting, Dr Mulombo met with the Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who appreciated the WHO team for identifying with the state in its darkest hour. Commending the WHO team for swift response, the Governor further solicited more support in several areas towards achieving the Ondo’s health agenda.

Mr Akeredolu regretted that the attack targeted a worship place. "Where else is safe if that sanctuary is not safe. In a war situation, even soldiers could run into church for safety,” he said.

While commiserating d with the State Governor earlier, Dr Mulombo applauded him for quality leadership which prompted him to respond almost immediately to the situation.

“WHO is committed to supporting your state to respond to all hazards and emergencies to make sure the state comes out strong from the incident. We already donated some emergency trauma kits and other support materials, and this is just a contribution and solidarity," he said.

Prior to the meeting, Dr Mulombo and the team visited some of the survivors at the hospitals where they were receiving treatment.

Technical Contact: Dr Dele David; email: abidoyes@who.int