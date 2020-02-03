03 Feb 2020

WHO AFRO Outbreaks and Other Emergencies, Week Week 5: 27 January - 2 February 2020 Data as reported by: 17:00; 2 February 2020

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 02 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.95 MB)

This Weekly Bulletin focuses on public health emergencies occurring in the WHO African Region. The WHO Health Emergencies Programme is currently monitoring 70 events in the region. This week’s main articles cover key new and ongoing events, including:

  • Measles in Seychelles
  • Yellow fever in Uganda
  • Ebola virus disease in Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Lassa fever in Liberia
  • Humanitarian crisis in Cameroon

For each of these events, a brief description, followed by public health measures implemented and an interpretation of the situation is provided.

A table is provided at the end of the bulletin with information on all new and ongoing public health events currently being monitored in the region, as well as recent events that have largely been controlled and thus closed.

Major issues and challenges include:

  • Liberia is currently experiencing an increasing incidence of Lassa fever cases, a seasonal phenomenon usually seen between January and June. However, since 2016, the number of recorded Lassa fever cases has been increasing each year. A similar situation is being seen in Nigeria where recurrent large outbreaks have occurred in the recent past. This trend is of great concern and calls for increased efforts to scale up preparedness and response actions to mitigate the current situation. Importantly, the national authorities in Liberia and the other countries where Lassa fever is endemic need to increase investments in longer-term preventive measures, including effective vector control and environmental management, social mobilization and community engagement strategies.

  • The Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in Democratic Republic of the Congo continues, with low level of transmission. The security situation has remained fragile, with spikes of incidents being reported. Despite the low number of cases being recorded, the EVD outbreak is still serious and has the potential to escalate. There is a need to maintain the ongoing outbreak control interventions as well as the required inputs until the outbreak is completely controlled.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.