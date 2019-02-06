From where I stand: “Disability will not stop me from achieving my dreams.”

The status of women’s political participation in Nigeria is low, with less than 5 per cent of women holding political positions. Lois Auta, 38-year-old polio survivor from Abuja, is all about changing the status quo. Auta is a candidate in the upcoming elections for the House of Representatives and received capacity-building training from UN Women.

I was affected by polio when I was two years old, but I see my disability as an opportunity to change the world. Disability will not stop me from achieving my dreams.

I joined politics in 2017, after a friend invited me for a political meeting, thereafter, I received invitations for meetings with women in politics. I joined politics because I wanted [to create] space for women and people living with disabilities and to inspire other people with disabilities.

In April 2018, I decided to run for office and informed my party. After several consultations with traditional leaders, students and community members, I received enormous support and went ahead with my plans… I was nominated for my party to run for the House of Representatives because I was educated and qualified.

I see this as a huge opportunity because I have become a reference point for people with disability in elections. It’s a stepping stone to my political journey. My family was also happy because being a woman with a disability, I’m changing the status quo for women.

My main challenge is inaccessibility to meeting venues because I’m a wheelchair user. Some villages are harder to reach for me because sometimes you have to cross rivers. I also face challenges in funding, while most male candidates have sponsors.

I am an advocate of inclusive legislation. I am glad that the Persons with Disabilities Bill has been recently signed, which means we will have better access to infrastructure, healthcare and transportation. If I win the elections, I will sponsor bills that provide an enabling environment for persons with disabilities, especially in the area of education. I will also ensure there is a 10 per cent [reserved quotas] in every organization for graduates with a disability.