Where is Home?

Nigeria has a displacement problem. Despite having about 2.7 million people already displaced in the insurgency-impacted northeast zone, thousands of people continue to make their way out of the nation’s violent scenes and, more recently, flooded communities. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), about 8.4 million people in the northeast zone will require humanitarian assistance in 2022. As of October 17th, 2022, about 600 deaths and over 2,407 injured persons have been recorded in 22 states affected by flooding in Nigeria. The statistics include thousands of destroyed houses and farmlands in the affected states.

Since relative peace has not been restored in the conflict zones and the flooding crisis has not ended, millions of the victims face a humanitarian crisis. The victims of forced displacement in Nigeria often seek refuge in displacement camps and informal settlements characterised by harsh living conditions and often hostile host communities. The displacement problem has also birthed new sub-populations, including internally displaced people, refugees, host communities, and settlers. Humanitarian relief providers often struggle to cater to these groups’ distinct needs. Hence, there is often significant consideration of conflict sensitivity and social inclusion in project and programme designs. This is because, due to shrinking resources and increasing needs, the struggle for survival is often keenly contested along newly created identities. Worse, the days of a return to normalcy are unclear, despite the government’s ambitious plans to return and resettle the displaced population, especially in Borno state, arguably the worst hit of jihadist violence in the last twelve years.

In recent months, nowhere seems to be home for the displaced population lodging in displacement camps across Borno state government is reportedly shutting down displacement camps in the area. Reports claim that the Borno State government deems the shutdown necessary as part of their development plan to remove people from humanitarian assistance and to build their resilience to contribute to the state’s growth. A report by Human Rights Watch holds that the government’s action has displaced about 200,000 people. HRW also posits that the Borno State government was harming people already living in precarious conditions by shutting down IDP camps. According to the group, from May 2021 to August 2022, Borno State authorities compelled over 140,000 people to evacuate from eight camps in the state capital, Maiduguri. Also, the report noted that two other camps with a combined total of nearly 74,000 people are set to be closed later in 2022.

Where is home? Those compelled to leave the displacement camps are expected to make their return to rebuilt housing infrastructure by the state government. However, according to reports from the returning population, the houses have not been built. There is also a significant concern for alternative livelihood sources, security and collaboration with humanitarian organisations having to achieve their intervention schedules to match government’s shutting down of displacement camps.

Like the rest of the world, Nigeria must first attend to the needs of its displaced population. Second, it must also address the triggers of displacement. The achievement of returning and resettling internally displaced persons will be more meaningful if the causes of displacement have been relatively addressed. The government must also ensure that the returning population are resettled in a secure environment where they can restart their lives. This will ensure they are not displaced again due to insecurity or internal crisis.

There is a need to conduct an assessment of the displaced population scheduled for return and resettlement. The independent assessment will gauge their resilience and self-sufficiency and help identify gaps that may pose challenges upon their return. Also, such an assessment can capture the state of the resettlement locations in terms of security and availability of infrastructure needed to ensure survival and propel the growth of the local economy. Finally, the return and resettlement of the displaced population must follow a multi-stakeholder and bottom-up approach to ensure adequate support and sustainability. It is possible for the displaced population to also resist resettlement due to several factors. However, this is where adequate sensitisation and stakeholder engagement can help government manage the process of return and resettlement. The travails of displacement and its triggers troubles millions of Nigerian IDPs; without strategic return and resettlement workplan, the challenges may remain, if not worsen.