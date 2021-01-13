WFP Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa COVID-19 Situation Report #6, November 2020

Highlights

• As of end of November, the West Africa region has reported over 232,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 215,900 are recovered and 3,535 deaths are reported. The number of active cases overall which was on a steady decline has gone back up in November. Alarming increases in the number of active COVID-19 cases were recorded in Benin, Cameroon, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

• The results of the 2020/21 Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analysis conducted in November 2020 suggest that over 19.4 million people are currently food insecure in the region1 , a significant increase (+80 percent) compared to the same period in 2019. This figure is projected to increase to over 25.9 million people during the 2021 lean season period.

• In response to socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 and other compounding risks in West Africa, WFP significantly scaled up its operations in the region. As highlighted by WFP Global Update on COVID-19: November 2020, 23 percent more beneficiaries than all of last year were reached between January and September 2020 alone in the region. WFP continues to complement national COVID-19 responses, by providing critical food and nutrition assistance and supply chain and at-demand logistics services to government and humanitarian partners.

• To date, 20 budget revisions were approved, including 12 COVID-19 related ones, to increase WFP’s capacity to respond to growing needs. The current allocated resources cover 91 percent of the needs in 2020 (USD 1.84 billion), but the needs still stand high, with net funding requirements of USD 502.7 million from December 2020-May 2021.