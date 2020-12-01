WFP Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa COVID-19 Situation Report #5, October 2020

Highlights

• As of end of October, the West Africa region has reported close to 218,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 203,000 cases are recovered and 3,400 deaths are reported.

On average, the increase has slowed down compared to the earlier phase of the pandemic.

• In response to socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 and other compounding risks in West Africa, WFP significantly scaled up its operations in the region. To date in 2020, 18 budget revisions were approved, including 12 COVID related ones, to increase WFP’s capacity to respond to increasing needs. As such, the 2020 needs-based plan budget increased by 20 percent since January, to USD 1.85 billion in October. The current allocated resources cover 77 percent of the needs, but the needs still stand high, with net funding requirements of USD 563 million from November 2020-April 2021.

• Schools have gradually reopened in most countries in the region, to either complete the 2019/2020 academic year disrupted by the COVID pandemic, or to start the new 2020/2021 academic year despite delays met. WFP and partners supported national efforts throughout this process. Moreover, WFP continues to complement national COVID-19 responses, by providing critical food and nutrition assistance to affected populations, and supply chain services to government and humanitarian partners. In addition to ongoing COVID-19 related food and nutrition assistance in Central African Republic, Chad, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Niger, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Senegal among others, WFP is also planning to roll out cash-based transfers (CBTs) in Cameroon, Ghana, The Gambia and Sierra Leone, and potentially in Togo. In the latter, CBTs are being considered in addition to in-kind food which will be provided under the Limited Emergency Operation.