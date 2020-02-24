WFP Nigeria Terms of Reference - Formative Evaluation of Livelihoods Activities in Northeast Nigeria (2018 to 2020)

1. Introduction

World Food Programme (WFP) Nigeria is seeking to commission an evaluation for its livelihoods activities in northeast Nigeria. Through these activities, WFP supports early recovery and resilience to shocks through asset creation and preservation, increased livelihood opportunities and enhanced agricultural value chains. Women in particular are supported in efforts to strengthen their role in decision-making and thus to tackle gender inequalities. These terms of reference (TOR) are for the evaluation of WFP livelihoods activities in northeast Nigeria, which will cover the period from October 2018 to June 2020. WFP Nigeria drafted these TOR based upon an initial document review and consultation with stakeholders and following a standard template. The purpose of these TOR is twofold. Firstly, it provides key information to the evaluation team and helps guide them throughout the evaluation process; and secondly, it provides key information to stakeholders about the proposed evaluation.

2. Reasons for the Evaluation

The reasons for the evaluation being commissioned are presented below.

3.1.Rationale

In the context of renewed emphasis on providing evidence and accountability for results, WFP Nigeria has committed to conducting two evaluations (one decentralized and one centralized) within the course of the Country Strategic Plan, 2019-20221 . This decentralized evaluation is being commissioned for the following reasons:

• To contribute to broader learning thereby informing course correction and improve overall implementation.

• To understand the appropriateness of the activity among targeted households and communities, most especially women, girls, and people with specific needs (e.g., older people, people living with disabilities or other vulnerabilities).

• To establish any linkages between the activity and other programming in the area (WFP or otherwise), which might contribute to supporting the triple nexus of humanitarian, development and peace.

The evaluation findings will have the following uses for WFP Nigeria:

• Inform the implementation of the second half of the Country Strategic Plan (2019-2022).

• Identify opportunities for WFP to strengthen the design of its livelihood activities thereby enhancing the potential outcomes of the activities on the lives of the affected populations.

• Support the upcoming centralized evaluation2 of the Country Strategic Plan in 2021.

• Potentially serve as an advocacy tool for raising awareness of donors and partners around WFP’s contributions towards the New Way of Working and the Sustainable Development Goals.