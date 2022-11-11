WFP Nigeria Situation Report #73, September 2022

Security and flood action

Security in the northeast remains volatile and precarious due to an upsurge in attacks on civilians by non-state armed groups. The frequency of illegal checkpoints along major supply routes has also increased with collateral impact on contracted vehicles conveying food items. Physical proximity of state and non-state armed groups and civilians increases risk of casualties among civilians and humanitarian actors in field locations. Coupled with heightened regulations on the delivery of assistance, security conditions further constrain humanitarian access to affected communities, affecting food security.

Damage to host communities, camps, and camp-like settlements in the northeast caused by flooding has adversely impacted food and nutrition.

WFP’s October 2022 rapid flood impact analysis generated by the Automated Disaster Analysis and Mapping (ADAM) alert system highlights the extent of damage to cropland areas, with 330,589 hectares destroyed in Borno State, 137,606 hectares in Adamawa State and 287,544 in Yobe State.

WFP-managed food assistance to vulnerable people impacted by the flooding was reported by the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA). The SEMA report highlights access challenges faced by responders due to collapse of bridges and calls for further multisectoral response to the ongoing emergency.