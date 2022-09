In Numbers

8.4 million people in need (Humanitarian Response Plan 2022)

6 states affected (Borno, Adamawa and Yobe in the northeast, and Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara in the northwest)

3.17 million people internally displaced (UNHCR, March 2022)

19.5 million food-insecure people require humanitarian assistance, including 4.1 million in the northeast (IPC Phase 3-4 - Cadre Harmonisé, March 2022)