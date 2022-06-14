WFP Nigeria Situation Report #71, April 2022

In Numbers

8.4 million people in need (Humanitarian Response Plan 2022)

6 states affected (Borno, Adamawa and Yobe in the northeast, and Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara in the northwest)

3.14 million people internally displaced (UNHCR, December 2021)

14.5 million food-insecure currently requiring humanitarian assistance, including 3.1 million in the northeast (IPC Phase 3-4 - Cadre Harmonisé, March 2022)

Situation Update

WFP faced a concerning scarcity of funding in April ahead of the next lean season, for which the March 2022 Cadre Harmonisé projects 4.14 million people in northeast Nigeria will require lifesaving emergency food assistance.

Late arrival of donor contributions forced reduction in the number of people reached by WFP in February, despite persistent needs in northeast Nigeria.

Abductions and other crimes have increased in frequency in the northwest. Attacks on farming and herding communities also continued across Nigeria’s middle belt.