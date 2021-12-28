WFP Nigeria Situation Report #69, November 2021

In Numbers

8.3 million people in need (Humanitarian Response Plan 2022)

5 states affected (Borno, Adamawa and Yobe in the northeast, and Katsina and Zamfara in the northwest)

3.0 million people internally displaced (UNHCR, October 2021)

12.9 million food-insecure currently requiring humanitarian assistance, including 2.36 million in the northeast (IPC Phase 3-4 -Cadre Harmonisé, October 2021)

Situation Update

WFP urgently requires USD 210 million to maintain essential food assistance and nutrition support to households in northeast Nigeria until May 2022. The widening gap between increasing requirements and scarce donor resources forced WFP to reduce food rations to 70 percent and cut emergency caseloads to 1.5 million people in November and 1.1 million in December. Over 500,000 people who previously received support from WFP are now without critical food assistance.

While appreciating realities of competing demand for financial resources in these times of multiple crises, WFP has asked donors to prioritize northeast Nigeria in end 2021 and early 2022 planning of humanitarian assistance to avert the threat of famine and save lives of vulnerable women, men, girls and boys. Continuity of food assistance remains essential to ensure crisis in northeast Nigeria does not fester and spread across borders to Cameroon, Chad and Niger.