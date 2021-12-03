WFP Nigeria Situation Report #68, October 2021

In Numbers

8.7 million people affected (Humanitarian Response Plan 2021)

5 states affected (Borno, Adamawa and Yobe in the northeast, and Katsina and Zamfara in the northwest)

3 million people internally displaced (UNHCR, August 2021)

12.9 million food-insecure currently requiring humanitarian assistance, including 2.4 million in the northeast (IPC Phase 3-4 - Cadre Harmonisé, October 2021)

Situation Update

WFP’s multi-donor crisis response for vulnerable people in northeast Nigeria faces a USD 188 million shortfall to sustain food assistance planned through April 2022. Consequently, WFP has scaled back support to target 1.4 million in November and 1.1 million in December while cutting in-kind food rations to 70 percent and delaying recommended cash transfer increases linked to rising cost of the minimum food expenditure basket. Despite these measures, WFP still requires USD 58 million to sustain food assistance planned through the end of 2021. Contributions are now urgently needed to restore live-saving hope for more than half a million people in need that are no longer receiving emergency food assistance due to these resource scarcity-based cuts.

The operating environment in northeast Nigeria is increasingly volatile, particularly in Borno State, where main supply routes are among the most unsafe in the region. Across the northeast, non-state armed groups have scaled up ambushes on military convoys, use of explosive devices, indirect fire (mortars and rockets), and attacks on garrison towns. Conflict between Government forces and armed groups in northeast Nigeria may intensify in the next twelve months due to Government efforts to contain territorial ambitions of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).