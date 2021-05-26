WFP Nigeria Situation Report #62, April 2021

In Numbers

8.7 million people affected (Humanitarian Response Plan 2021)

3 states affected

2.1 million people displaced (Round 35 DTM IOM)

9.2 million people are food insecure (IPC Phase 3-4 - Cadre Harmonisé, March 2021)

Highlights

• In April, WFP reached 878,110 out of 1,047,698 targeted beneficiaries, providing life-saving food assistance to conflict-affected and internally displaced persons in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.

• Northeast Nigeria is currently facing a famine risk. Severe food consumption deficits, indicative of famine-like conditions, have been observed for 881,000 of people in inaccessible zones of Borno State. WFP is working closely with the Government to prevent famine.

WFP SUPPORTS FEMALE HEADS OF HOUSEHOLDS TO FEED THEIR FAMILIES

Aisha Tijani’s husband lost his life last year when armed fighters attacked their community. Aisha and her children fled into the bush.

She explains: “We ran into the bush and stayed there for three months with my eight children. Every day, I would look for firewood and risk taking it to town to sell so I could feed my children.” Many women in Yobe, like Aisha, have been widowed due to the fighting. Others have been abandoned or held captive as “wives” for fighters. Fasuma Adamu was 18 and recently married with her first child when armed fighters attacked her village. She was taken to a camp and forced to marry a fighter. She tried several times to escape.

She eventually fell pregnant and had a baby boy. “I was always scared that I might get caught. But one day, I woke up and I just threw caution to the wind and decided to escape. I was ready to die.” Three years after being taken captive, Fasuma returned to her village, with the fighter’s child in her arms.

Her husband refused to accept her back, citing her forced marriage.

Now 25, Fasuma has been left to pick up the pieces of her life, living in the village of Kukareta, near Damaturu, Yobe State. She lives here, raising her three children: her husband’s, the fighter’s child and another child she had last year with a different partner who has also now left her. “There’s nothing I can do,” she says sadly.

Aisha and Fasuma are both now receiving assistance from the World Food Programme (WFP). It is the first time Aisha has been a beneficiary of aid. “I really appreciate it. My children and I depend on this food.”