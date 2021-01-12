WFP Nigeria Situation Report #59, November 2020

In Numbers

10.6 million people affected Humanitarian Response Plan - Addendum COVID-19 2020

3 states affected

2.1 million people displaced Round 32 DTM IOM

3.4 million people are food insecure IPC Phase 3-5, Cadre Harmonisé, October to December 2020

Highlights:

WFP reached 1,195,463 of 1,354,348 targeted beneficiaries, providing life-saving food assistance to conflict-affected and internally displaced persons in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) States.

The number of households not meeting food needs has increased due to COVID-19 economic challenges, high prices for inputs and food, and security incidents. Many households have adopted negative coping mechanisms.

Security conditions remain precarious and volatile, with non-state armed groups conducting ambushes and setting up illegal vehicular checkpoints along supply chain corridors.

Innovation to serve urban communities

Working with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, WFP reached people in towns and cities where millions of people are threatened with hunger and malnutrition due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Across Nigeria, people earning the least have lost the most because of the pandemic. Up to 90 percent of the population depend on daily wages to survive, many of them living in urban areas. Some informal workers have 80 percent of their earnings. With lack of income and increasing food prices, more people have found it difficult to meet the food needs of their families.

Distribution of cash and food was undertaken in Abuja, Lagos and Kano to complement the Government’s ongoing efforts to cushion the pandemic’s impact in urban hotspots. To minimise risk of exposure to the virus,

WFP arranged for home deliveries.

In Abuja and Kano, food assistance was delivered via local rickshaw services called keke. In the riverine community of Makoko, WFP partnered with the Government of Lagos State to deliver food by boat. In all three urban areas, cash reached people in need through pre-paid debit cards and transfers via mobile money wallets or bank accounts