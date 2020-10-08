WFP Nigeria Situation Report #55, July 2020

In Numbers

10.6 million people affected (Humanitarian Response Plan - Addendum COVID-19 2020)

3 states affected

2.1 million people displaced (Round 32 DTM IOM)

4.3 million people are food insecure (IPC Phase 3 and 5 - Cadre Harmonisé, June to August 2020)

Highlights

• WFP reached 756,636 of 991,192 targeted beneficiaries, providing life-saving food assistance to conflict-affected internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

• Mobile vulnerability asessment mapping (mVAM) shows continuing deterioration of food security in areas of Adamawa and Borno States and concerning levels of food consumption deficit among households in Benue,

Jigawa, Niger, Ogun and Ondo States.

• Security is deteriorating in the northeast. Increased presence of combatants from non-state armed groups (NSAGs) along main supply routes is expected to increase the number of security incidents.

Fighting the pandemic together: How Nigeria’s IDPs are producing facemasks to help contain COVID-19

Despite coordinated efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, infections continue to rise rapidly. The National Centre for Disease Control reported over 40,000 confirmed cases and more than 800 deaths at the end of July. Nigeria’s IDPs are already living in a difficult conditions as they struggle daily with conflict, danger and hunger.

COVID-19 adds stress to their already fragile existence.

WFP has scaled up assistance to reach 1.8 million conflictaffected people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States with food and nutrition support. WFP, with support from partner Cooperation Internationale (COOPI), has launched a new livelihoods activity in Yobe State that supports communities to protect themselves from COVID-19 risk while enhancing ability to support themselves financially. Nearly 400 men and women IDPs are learning to produce cloth facemasks which they will sell for a small profit.

Aisha Abdul Hamid (42), a widow and mother of five, is one of the tailors receiving this training. She was forced to leave her home in Gujba due to the conflict, and currently lives in Abbari village in Yobe State. She and her children survive on food assistance from WFP. For Aisha, becoming a member of the tailoring group is a way to be useful. She says: “We want to be part of the solution to this pandemic. We are also very happy for the opportunity to give back to the community that has been hosting us.”