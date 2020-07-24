WFP Nigeria Situation Report #52, May 2020

In Numbers

7.1 million people affected (2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Plan)

3 states affected

2 million people displaced (Round 30 DTM IOM)

2.89 million people are food insecure (IPC Phase 3 and 5 - Cadre Harmonisé, March-May 2020)

911,232 people assisted

Highlights

• The WFP-managed Global Aviation Service completed its first flight from Abuja to Accra, Ghana.

• WFP is providing technical support to the Governmentled modified National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, which plans to reach 3 million COVID-19 affected households with take-home rations. In May, the Government conducted the first take-home distributions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Lagos.

• WFP reached 911,232 out of 999,487 targeted beneficiaries, the highest in six months, providing lifesaving food assistance to conflict-affected and internally displaced persons in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.