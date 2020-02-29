WFP Nigeria Situation Report #49, February 2020

In Numbers

7.1 million people affected (2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Plan) 3 states affected 2 million people displaced (Round 29 DTM IOM)

2.95 million people in need of food assistance (IPC Phase 3 and 4 - Cadre Harmonisé, June-August 2019)

Highlights

• Despite expansion of non-state armed groups towards north Adamawa, north Yobe and southern Borno, WFP reached 724,445 out of 884,309 targeted beneficiaries, providing lifesaving food assistance to populations in conflictaffected areas and internally displaced persons in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.

• In February, WFP reached 21,419 pregnant and lactating women and caregivers of children under 2 with cash transfers of NGN 5,000 condition on participation in UNICEF-supported newborn and child health services, and maternal support groups.