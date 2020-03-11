WFP Nigeria Situation Report #48, January 2020

Despite prevailing insecurity in northeast Nigeria, WFP reached 652,276 out of 853,274 targeted beneficiaries, providing life-saving food assistance to populations in conflict-affected areas and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.

WFP urgently needs USD 90 million to cover the most critical needs through July 2020. If no funding is received, WFP will be forced to re-prioritize locations for assistance and also reduce rations, leaving vulnerable populations at greater risk of increased food insecurity and malnutrition.