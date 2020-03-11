Nigeria

WFP Nigeria Situation Report #48, January 2020

Source
Published

Attachments

In Numbers

  • 7.1 million people affected (2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Plan)
  • 3 states affected
  • 2 million people displaced (Round 29 DTM IOM)
  • 2.95 million people in need of food assistance (IPC Phase 3 and 4 - Cadre Harmonisé, June-August 2019)

Highlights

  • Despite prevailing insecurity in northeast Nigeria, WFP reached 652,276 out of 853,274 targeted beneficiaries, providing life-saving food assistance to populations in conflict-affected areas and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.

  • WFP urgently needs USD 90 million to cover the most critical needs through July 2020. If no funding is received, WFP will be forced to re-prioritize locations for assistance and also reduce rations, leaving vulnerable populations at greater risk of increased food insecurity and malnutrition.

