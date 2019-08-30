30 Aug 2019

WFP Nigeria Situation Report #42, July 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (231.38 KB)

In Numbers

  • 7.1 million people affected (2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Plan)

  • 3 states affected

  • 1.9 million people displaced

  • 2.97 million people in need of food assistance (IPC Phase 3 and 4 - Cadre Harmonisé, June-August 2019)

Highlights

Emergency Food Security Assessment confirms deterioration of the food security situation and need to scale up life-saving assistance.

Assistance Rationale

• Food deficit resulting from an economy that is highly dependent on imports, consumption driven and undiversified, coupled with high rates of unemployment.

• High rates of malnutrition in the northeast.

