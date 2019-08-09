WFP Nigeria Situation Report #41, June 2019

In Numbers

7.1 million people affected (2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Plan)

3 states affected

1.9 million people displaced

2.97 million people in need of food assistance (IPC Phase 3 and 4 - Cadre Harmonisé,

June-August 2019)

Highlights

Emergency Food Security Assessment confirms deterioration of the food security situation and need to scale up life-saving assistance.

Assistance Rationale

• A food deficit is the result of an economy highly dependant on imports, consumption driven and undiversified, coupled with high rates of unemployment.

• High rates of malnutrition in the Northeast.