WFP Nigeria Situation Report #41, June 2019
In Numbers
7.1 million people affected (2019-2021 Humanitarian Response Plan)
3 states affected
1.9 million people displaced
2.97 million people in need of food assistance (IPC Phase 3 and 4 - Cadre Harmonisé,
June-August 2019)
Highlights
Emergency Food Security Assessment confirms deterioration of the food security situation and need to scale up life-saving assistance.
Assistance Rationale
• A food deficit is the result of an economy highly dependant on imports, consumption driven and undiversified, coupled with high rates of unemployment.
• High rates of malnutrition in the Northeast.