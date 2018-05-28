28 May 2018

WFP Nigeria Situation Report #28, 01—30 April 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2018
preview
Download PDF (742.63 KB)

Highlights

• In April, both directly and through partnerships, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 1.24 million people in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa.

• WFP supported 327,278 young children and women under its preventative nutrition approach activities in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

• For the first time, WFP started providing in-kind food assistance in Kala Balge LGA and Kukawa LGA.

• In April, WFP provided assistance to over 5,000 new arrivals were reported in Bama, Banki, Ngala, Pulka and Dikwa.

Situation Update

• The highly volatile security situation and related population displacements in Northeast Nigeria continue to drive severe acute food insecurity in the three states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa.
This situation is even more exacerbated by trade restrictions, as well as limited humanitarian and market access.

• According to the April 2018 IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Round XXII, 1.72 million individuals are internally displaced in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States. 76 percent of IDPs are in Borno State and, more generally, 94 percent of diplacements occurred as a result of the ongoing conflict in North-east Nigeria. The number of returnees increased by 4 percent compared to February 2018; food remains the predominant need for the majority of IDP sites.

• The general security situation during the month of April has been tense and dominated by armed clashes. Humanitarian access is often impeded or restricted as a result of ongoing hostilities, IEDs and unexploded ordnance, and impassable roads and bridges. It is expected that the poor road conditions over the forthcoming rainy season will be heightening security challenges faced by convoys along the Dikwa-Ngala axis and other areas, drastically impacting road deliveries which the food sector relies on.

WFP Response

• WFP and the Food Security Sector continue to advocate the need to sustain the ongoing humanitarian assistance in the Northeast and complement it with recovery and resilience interventions to promote self-reliance and prevent further deterioration of the food and nutrition security situation during the lean season. In preparation for the upcoming planting season in May-June, WFP and FAO are working together to ensure that FAO agricultural inputs reach as many WFP beneficiaries who have some access to land and can plant on time.

• WFP provided assistance upon arrival to more than 5,000 new arrivals in Bama, Banki, Ngala,
Pulka and Dikwa LGAs as a result of WFP partners’ readiness and prepositioned contingency stock.

• For the first time, WFP started providing in-kind food assistance in Kala Balge and Kukawa LGAs.
Together with Mobbar, these LGAs are part of those areas that WFP took over emergency food assistance from ICRC in 2018. Assistance in Mobbar had already started in March.

