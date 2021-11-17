WFP Nigeria Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

19,464 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 9.65 m cash-based transfers made

USD 196 m six- month net funding requirement (October 2021 to March 2022)

1,753,748 people assisted in September 2021

Operational Update

September marks the close of the lean season preceding the main harvest which enhances income opportunities and food availability for the most vulnerable people in the northeast living in insecure farming communities, urban areas and IDP camps without access to land for agriculture.

Despite growing needs that continue to significantly outpace contributions from donors, WFP sustained its commitment to leave no one behind in the northeast states of Borno,

Adamawa and Yobe, providing support to 1,753,748 people, of whom 60 percent are women and girls.

WFP crisis response food assistance provided 17,885 mt of mostly locally sourced food to 1,216,792 people and USD 9.65 million in cash transfers through e-vouchers, prepaid cards, bank cards and mobile money to 479,070 people. WFP support also included 22,545 newly arrived internally displaced persons.

To prevent acute malnutrition, WFP distributed emergency nutrition support to 122,712 children aged 6-23 months and 85,823 pregnant and lactating women and girls. Another 7,597 children aged 6-59 months received nutrition assistance for treatment of acute malnutrition.

WFP has partnered with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) to gather evidence, shape policies, and build an enabling environment for rice fortification in Nigeria.

This is an important step as Nigeria has a high burden of chronic malnutrition (11.5 million children under 5 are stunted) and micronutrient deficiency. Nigerians consume 181 million mt of rice per year.

Support for improved livelihoods continued to change the lives of 27,868 people, including 21,498 in Yobe State and 6,205 in Borno State. In Mafa local government area (LGA), WFP beneficiaries working in aquaculture value chain established a cooperative and registered as a business to support delivery of their fish and fish feed production to a wider market. The value chain includes fish farming, fish processing and fish feed production. WFP-supported women’s village savings and loan associations increased savings by nearly NGN 400,000 (USD 1,000) in September, including over 10 percent reserved for group social funds.

WFP’s multi-sectoral malnutrition prevention activity supported 5,727 vulnerable children 6-23 months and pregnant and lactating women and girls, in Bade LGA of Yobe State, providing access to locally available nutritious food through a voucher programme.