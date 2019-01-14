WFP Nigeria Country Brief, September 2017

Highlights

Between January and September 2017 WFP assisted on average 1.1 million people monthly in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States in 27 Local Government Areas. Throughout the period WFP has progressively targeted beneficiaries based on their vulnerability.

In September WFP, both directly and through partnerships, provided food assistance to nearly 1.3 million people (98 percent of the plan of the month) through in-kind distributions and cash-based transfers, recording the highest number of people reached in a single month since the beginning of the operation.

WFP Assistance

Emergency Operation (EMOP) 200777

WFP’s Regional EMOP addresses urgent food and nutrition needs of the most vulnerable people and communities in conflict-affected areas and displacement sites of Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria.

In northeast Nigeria WFP general food distributions (GFD) are provided through in-kind food assistance (comprising of cereals, pulses, salt, vegetable oil and sugar) and, where markets allow, through cash based transfers (CBT) to support displaced people living in camps or with host communities, as well as vulnerable host populations.

Specialised nutritional assistance is provided to malnourished children 6 to 59 months and pregnant and lactating women, integrated with cash or in-kind food assistance. In areas where population returns are possible, livelihood support interventions are being incorporated to contribute to early recovery and help reduce reliance on food assistance.

WFP is cooperating in Nigeria with national and state emergency agencies and has increased its footprint through 16 partnerships with 6 national and 10 international humanitarian organisations.

Maiduguri and Yola. Helicopter flights were introduced in July 2016, and they have since constituted a critical tool to access remote and hard-to-reach areas in northeast Nigeria. UNHAS provides air transport to 70 humanitarian organisations with four rotary and one fixed-wing aircraft.