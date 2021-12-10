WFP Nigeria Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

13,618 mt of food assistance distributed USD 9.22 m cash-based transfers made USD 192 m six-month net funding requirement (November 2021 to April 2022)

1.6 million people assisted in October 2021

Operational Update

Thanks to better harvests and famine prevention activities supporting the most at-risk households, food security outcomes have improved in the northeast. The most recent Cadre Harmonisé analysis published in October finds that 2.4 million people face crisis or higher levels of food insecurity, a decline of 700,000 people since last year’s post-harvest period.

WFP remains committed to leaving no one behind, especially people in hard-to-reach areas of the northeast States of Borno,

Adamawa and Yobe that receive little or no humanitarian assistance. In October, WFP reached 1,604,014 people in need, including 22,305 newly arrived internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Saving lives, WFP distributed 13,618 mt of mostly locally grown food to 1.2 million people. Using e-vouchers, prepaid cards, bank cards and mobile money, WFP completed cash-based transfers of USD 9.2 million to 583,908 people, enabling households to buy life-saving food to sustain their families.

WFP emergency nutrition support assisted 123,630 children aged 6-23 months and 85,363 pregnant and lactating women and girls. Another 11,990 children aged 6-59 months received specialised nutritious foods to address moderate acute malnutrition. Under WFP’s multi-sectoral malnutrition prevention activity, 5,925 children aged 6-23 months and pregnant and lactating women and girls received USD 100,868 in life-changing cash support.

Through support for livelihoods in Tagali/Sugum of Bade local government area (LGA), the Government of Yobe State has allocated 100 hectares of land and WFP has established an irrigation system supporting 1,000 smallholder farmers (34 women headed households and 100 male headed households).

The irrigation system enables maize production in both wet and dry seasons and is used for the production of vegetables, including roselle, sorelle, amaranth, onion and pepper.

In Mafa LGA of Borno State, WFP is working with local actors to increase agricultural yields through training of 241 people (146 women and 95 men) in integrated pest management, post-harvest management and good agronomic practices for dry season vegetable production.

WFP support for hydroponics helped 78 households with limited access to grazing land for their animals to produce 8,078 kg of fresh fodder, enough to feed six sheep or goats for one month.