WFP Nigeria Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

6,301 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 4.68 m cash-based transfers made

USD 77 m six months (November 2019 – April 2020) net funding requirements

756,905 people assisted in October 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP continued to support food and nutrition needs of 756,905 food-insecure people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States, assisting 371,384 IDPs and members of host communities and 1,346 newly internally displaced people with 5,046 mt of food (86 percent of plan). WFP also assisted 297,750 people through mobile money or e-vouchers where enabling market functionality exists.

• The October 2019 post-harvest Cadre Harmonise (CH) analysis indicate 2.7 million people are food insecure (CH/IPC Phase 3 to 5) across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States (October – December 2019). This marks a 57 percent increase compared to findings from October to December 2018. If no humanitarian support is provided, the numbers are expected to increase to 3.6 million from June to August 2020 – traditionally the lean season in the northeast. The marked deterioration in food security is linked to the upsurge of insecurity as evidenced in renewed attacks by non-state armed groups. These attacks have led to fresh waves of displacements, limited access to farming and grazing land essential for livelihood opportunities and stretched communal resources due to increased dependency from IDPs and returnees.

• While provision of lifesaving assistance remains paramount, WFP and partners continue to invest in longterm hunger solutions through productive asset creation and ensuring nutrition safety nets for the most vulnerable.

In October, 41,874 households (22 percent of plan) completed their agreed work and received food or cash assistance. The low achievement for livelihoods was due to lack of network connectivity to conduct mobile money distribution in some areas and limitations on cash movements.

• In October, WFP provided nutrition prevention and treatment assistance to 108,025 children aged 6-23 months, 4,818 children with moderate acute malnutrition, and 59,226 pregnant and lactating women.

• Import restrictions for a USAID-provided consignment of in-kind fortified vegetable oil have resulted in unforeseen shortage for this commodity. WFP is advocating with Government to ensure oil supplies are restored.

• Access challenges continue to impact WFP operations. 30,000 people in Rann were not reached with lifesaving food assistance due to security and access challenges. Lack of Super Cereal also affected the response.