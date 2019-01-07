WFP Nigeria Country Brief, October 2018

In Numbers

8,000 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 3.1 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 43.7 m six months (November 2018—April 2019) net funding requirement

700,000 people assisted in OCTOBER 2018

Operational Updates

• In October, as per the overall strategy to refocus assistance to the most conflict-affected communities, WFP planned to reduce the number of beneficiaries in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe) States, from a planned 1.17 million in September, to 870,000.

• WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 700,000 vulnerable people (80 percent of the plan), of which 150,000 received cash-based transfers (CBT) 84 percent of the plan and 480,000 received in-kind food assistance -93 percent of the plan. The total includes 69,000 unique nutrition beneficiaries and 650 livelihoods beneficiaries.-A total of 4,000 were new arrivals, with highest figures in Bama (990), Monguno (950) and Pulka (608), and lowest in Mafa (4) and Gwoza (90).

• A total of 8,000 mt of mixed food commodities (100 percent of the requirement for the month) was dispatched to various food distribution points in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States.

• WFP in partnership with FADAMA is jointly implementing a livelihood/resilience programme funded by the World Bank in Borno state targeting 35,000 beneficiaries. Preparatory work is also ongoing to increase the number of beneficiaries supported through livelihoods support activities, with the objective of restoring destroyed sources of livelihoods and build the resilience of affected populations. The opportunity for livelihood restoration and asset creation is high in most parts of Yobe and Adamawa, and in parts of Borno, where there is better access to land and rehabilitation of services.

• Targeting was completed in all nine Local Government Areas (LGA) of Yobe and two LGAs of Adamawa States where WFP is operational, including in two outstanding LGAs (Kala Balge and Monguno) in Borno.