WFP Nigeria Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

12,105 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 7.1 m cash-based transfers made

USD 211 m six-month net funding requirement (December 2021 to May 2022)

1,414,347 people assisted in November 2021

Operational Update

Dismantling and closure of camps in Maiduguri has prompted movement of 74,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) to satellite villages and hard-to-reach areas, and disrupted delivery of food assistance to vulnerable households.

Affected people have resettled in communities of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe that receive little or no humanitarian assistance. Citing a need to increase self-reliance, the Government of Borno State suspended food and other distributions by humanitarian partners to these newly resettled communities.

According to OCHA, some of the households moved out of these resettled areas due to food shortages and limited humanitarian support then transferred to other IDP camps and host communities. WFP and partners have raised alarm that these returns could lead to greater hardship among returnees and increase the number of new arrivals across the northeast.

In November, WFP reached 1,414,347 people in need, including 13,490 newly arrived IDPs. E-vouchers, prepaid cards, bank cards and mobile money totalling USD 7.1 million in cash-based transfers assisted 551,214 people to purchase life-sustaining food and engage in livelihood activities. WFP also distributed 12,105 mt of locally sourced food to over one million food-insecure people.

Northeast Nigeria continues to face a nutrition crisis due to limited access to food arising from insecurity. WFP emergency nutrition support addresses both challenges. In November, WFP provided nutrition support to 126,631 children aged 6-23 months and 87,396 pregnant and lactating women and girls.

To help treat moderate acute malnutrition, WFP provided specialised nutritious foods to 14,777 children aged 6-59 months. WFP’s multi-sectoral malnutrition prevention activity delivered USD 147,311 in cash support to 5,906 children aged 6-23 months and pregnant and lactating women and girls to help them improve their nutrition status.