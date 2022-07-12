WFP Nigeria Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

6,024 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 4.27 m in cash-based transfers made

USD 172 m six-month net funding requirement (June 2022 to November 2022)

679,117 people assisted in May 2022

Operational Update

High inflation across Nigeria, especially impacting food prices, has negatively affected household consumption, with 14.5 million people needing urgent food and livelihood support from March to May 2022, according to the latest Cadre Harmonisé. Among northeast households surveyed by WFP's Essential Needs Assessment, 55 percent reported not having enough food. The Government’s Humanitarian Situation Monitoring Task Force reports that among households newly arrived from areas inaccessible to humanitarian actors, 77 percent experienced crisisor emergency-level food deprivation and hunger.

Nigeria has experienced one of West Africa’s most severe currency devaluations in recent years. Bureau de change (BCD) exchange rates of Nigeria’s naira (NGN) for US dollars have nearly halved since 2018.

Amid these economic challenges and worsening food security, WFP continued to provide lifesaving food, nutrition and livelihood support interventions to vulnerable people of the northeast states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, while continuing pilot support to Katsina and Zamfara in the northwest.

Conflict has affected industry, infrastructure and displaced more than 2.2 million people in the northeast, and more recently, intracommunal clashes and crime have triggered displacement of nearly 1 million people across the northwest and northcentral zones, worsening food security and causing grave protection challenges to women and children.

WFP reached 679,117 people in May, 89 percent of plan and 50,602 more than April. WFP assistance included 5,232 new arrivals fleeing areas of Borno State that are hard-to-reach for humanitarian actors. WFP plans to continue scaling up assistance leading into the forthcoming July-August lean season.

WFP allocated USD 4.27 million in electronic vouchers to 350,904 individuals via WFP-vetted vendors. In locations where criteria for cash transfers could not be met, WFP distributed 6,024 mt of domestically sourced produce, vegetable oil and salt, 910 mt more than April, an increase of 18 percent.

WFP nutrition support for pregnant and lactating women and children aged 6-59 months experiencing or at risk of malnutrition reached 133,917 children, caretakers and women with 691 mt of specialized nutritious food. WFP began the gradual resumption of seasonal livelihoods support in May, with plans to reach 14,304 people with asset creation and livelihoods activities by end June.