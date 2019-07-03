WFP Nigeria Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

7,000 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 4 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 68 m six months (June- November 2019) net funding requirements

686,250 people assisted in May 2019

Operational Updates

• In May 2019, WFP reached 686,250 beneficiaries in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States. The reason for not reaching 100 percent of the plan can mainly be attributed to delays in implementation of livelihood activities and no distributions in Kukawa local government areas (LGA) due to security concerns.

• 593,269 beneficiaries who received unconditional food assistance, 61 percent benefited from in-kind distributions and 39 percent were assisted through cash-based transfers (CBT).

• 162,567 beneficiaries received in kind nutrition prevention and treatment, while under the multi-sectoral integrated nutrition programme 21,578 beneficiaries were assisted through cash-based transfers (mobile money).

• WFP continued transfers to 41,995 livelihood beneficiaries with 635 mt of mixed commodities under the food assistance for assets programme in Banki, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Ngala and Madagali.

Activities implemented included construction projects and income generating activities like procurement of seeds and livestock. 5,880 beneficiaries received cash outs under the European Union joint project with FAO in Jere, Konduga and Kaga LGAs

• WFP supported around 30,666 of the new arrivals caseload; 28,550 with CBT and 2,116 through in-kind unconditional food assistance.

• Food distributions in Rann resumed end May following suspension in January 2019 due to security concerns. As of 31 May, WFP assisted 18,000 beneficiaries (63 percent of the planned caseload).

• As part of a military operation, Nigerian armed forces relocated local residents from Sabon Gari to Damboa town. This displacement increased the number of people in urgent need of food and the situation was further exacerbated by the recent closure of the Damboa market and the month of Ramadan. WFP responded initially through wet feeding and then by distributing dry rations to about 10,000 new arrivals.

• Preliminary results from the Emergency Food Security Assessment (EFSA) indicate that 29 percent of households in the Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states were food insecure, with three percent of these severely food insecure. Prevalence of severe and moderate food insecurity are most pronounced among non-camp population in Monguno, Gwoza, Maiduguri, Damboa and Ngala. Increase in prevalence of food insecure households in some LGAs of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa are due to relapse of the security situation and fresh waves of displacement.

• The Joint Approach for Nutrition and Food Security Assessment (JANSFA) in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States reports that prevalence of global acute malnutrition (GAM) remains at serious levels, particularly in Borno and Yobe states. Drivers of malnutrition were poor dietary diversity, low rates of exclusive breastfeeding (particularly in Yobe), incidence of common childhood illnesses and poor water, sanitation and hygiene practices. In most of these domains, insecurity was found to be a cross cutting challenge, which hampers access to land for farming and agriculture inputs and the functioning of markets,.

• Targeting was completed in the Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

• WFP dispatched 7,303 mt of mixed food items to various Final Distribution Points in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states (92 percent of the requirement).