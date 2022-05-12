WFP Nigeria Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

5,202 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 4.26 m cash-based transfers made

USD 217 m six-month net funding requirement (April 2022 to September 2022)

628,770 people assisted in March 2021

Operational Update

In March, WFP continued providing food assistance to households affected by conflict and crime in Nigeria, reaching 628,770 people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States in the northeast, and Zamfara and Katsina States in the northwest. WFP reached 96 percent of targeted households under the current resource-based adjusted implementation plan, supporting 3,186 more people than in February. In Borno, general food distribution using in-kind food reached 6,975 new arrivals – people fleeing from hard-to-reach areas not accessible to humanitarian actors due to ongoing conflict.

WFP transferred USD 4.26 million to 321,760 vulnerable IDPs, host community members and returnees via electronic vouchers, enabling affected households to purchase food locally and acquire livelihood-supporting inputs. Vulnerable households received 5,202 mt of locally sourced produce, vegetable oil and salt. With financial support from the Government of Nigeria facilitated jointly with ECOWAS, WFP provided food assistance to the northwest states of Katsina and Zamfara, providing lifesaving support to households displaced by increased conflict and crime.

WFP distributed 599 mt of specialized nutritious food to the homes of 116,552 children aged 6-59 months, caretakers and pregnant and lactating women at risk or facing malnutrition. Daily blanket feeding providing 787 kcal of Super Cereal Plus or lipid-based nutrient supplement medium quantity (LNS-MQ) helped prevent malnutrition among children aged 6–23 months. Pregnant and lactating women received 1,205 kcal of Super Cereal and vegetable oil daily to prevent malnutrition and encourage optimal breastfeeding. The programme is implemented collaboratively with state primary health care centres and the Federal Ministry of Health. Through WFP’s multi-sector malnutrition prevention programme, 6,400 people received support for livelihood opportunities to help address structural causes of malnutrition. WFP’s livelihood response in Nigeria is implemented on a seasonal cycle, in alignment with the rainy season, when employment opportunities are limited. WFP will extend the current four-year country strategic plan (CSP) to include the first two months of 2023, in anticipation of approval of a new CSP in February. The planned budget revision will also enable use of cash-based transfers (CBT) through the blanket supplementary feeding programme (BSFP), which assists children aged 6-23 months and pregnant and lactating women. Introduction of CBT for malnutrition prevention encourages consumption of locally manufactured nutritious foods