WFP Nigeria Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

7,534 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 4.6 m cash-based transfers made

USD 78 m six-month net funding requirement (April 2020 – September 2020)

716,755 people assisted in March 2020

Operational Update

Unconditional food assistance reached 657,143 internally displaced people and host communities in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States. WFP provided in-kind food to 376,864 people and reached 280,279 more through mobile money and e-vouchers.

WFP malnutrition prevention activities reached 181,609 children and pregnant and lactating women. This includes 4,008 children 6–59 months who received treatment for moderate acute malnutrition (MAM). Pregnant and lactating women and caregivers of children aged 6-23 months received cash-based transfers of NGN 5,000 conditioned on participation in UNICEF-supported maternal, new-born and child health services, maternal support groups, and income generating activities. Cash transfers enabled 21,224 mothers and caregivers to improve daily diets during the critical 1,000-day window of opportunity from conception to a child’s second birthday.

WFP provided food or cash livelihoods support for 18,604 households. The livelihoods programme was affected by government restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This assistance helps vulnerable households meet their immediate food needs and create or rehabilitate assets that strengthen resilience of individuals and communities to future shocks.

WFP’s COVID-19 Task Force continued to focus on prevention and staff wellness, business continuity planning and programme and supply chain operations. The Task Force proactively plans how WFP will ensure the northeast response continues to reach people in need, even in the most challenging scenarios.

WFP has taken immediate measures to mitigate COVID-19 risks in northeast operations by increasing the number of distribution sites to avoid large gatherings, staggering distribution cycles, providing rigorous sensitization to ensure no stigmatization of beneficiaries, modifying layout of distribution sites to enable quick processing, and maximizing work-from-home arrangements for staff. Countrywide, WFP plans technical support to strengthen existing national social protection mechanisms.

Findings from the pre-COVID March 2020 Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analysis informed by the February 2020 Emergency Food Security Assessment indicate 2.89 million people are currently food insecure (CH/IPC Phase 3 to 5) across Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States between March and May 2020, with 273,328 of these in inaccessible areas of Borno State.